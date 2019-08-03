Nice evening ahead, a few showers tomorrow

A nice evening to get outside and enjoy the weather. Temperatures tonight dropping into the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow another warm day across the area with more humid conditions. Highs in the upper 80s. There is a small chance of seeing a few showers. Most of those will be confined to the northeast of our area, but everyone has a chance. They should be fairly light and brief.

Rain and thunderstorms push into Eastern Iowa Monday night into Tuesday. A level one risk highlights portions of the TV9 viewing area Monday night for a few strong storms.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the beginning of the week.

Dry Wednesday, then more rain and thunderstorms push in Thursday. Right now, next weekend is looking dry.