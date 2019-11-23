Nice end to the weekend, system pushes in Tuesday

Expect a nice evening ahead with partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the upper 20s overnight.

Cloudy sky over seascape, Magdalen Islands, Canada

A few degrees warmer tomorrow, with highs ranging in the upper 40s, low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be a dry start to the week highs in the 50s Monday.

All eyes are on Tuesday as a storm system will bring the chance of a rain/snow mix through the day and could linger into Wednesday morning. Some accumulation is possible but it is too early to pinpoint where and how much at this time. We will continue to keep you updated.

Thanksgiving looks to be dry at this point, with cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

Another system will push in at the end of the week and linger into the weekend that could bring another rain/snow mix.