Nice end to the weekend, rain/snow mix possible this week

Remnants of Tropical Storm Olga continues to pass to the east but has brought in a lot of cloud cover into our area. A few lights showers are possible in the far southeastern portions of our area tonight, otherwise, we will stay cloudy and dry.

Overnight temperatures drop into the low 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Another nice day ahead for Sunday, highs will be in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies during the day. Clouds increase in the evening, making way for a few systems to pass through our area this upcoming week.

A rain/snow mix is possible during the evening on Monday, becoming likely across Eastern Iowa after the sun does set. This looks to continue through the early morning hours on Tuesday.

We get a brief break throughout the rest of Tuesday, before another chance of a rain/snow mix late Wednesday and now could impact Thursday. Temperatures fall from the mid-40s on Monday to the upper 30s by Halloween.

We will be keeping a close eye on this system and will have a better idea of how it will impact Halloween as we get closer.