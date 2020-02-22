Nice end to the weekend, chance for rain/snow starting Monday

A nice evening ahead with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s after sunset, with lows tonight in the upper 20s, low 30s.

Cloudy sky over seascape, Magdalen Islands, Canada

Another gorgeous day ahead for your Sunday with highs widely in the mid to upper 40s, with some low 50s towards the central and southern zones. Clouds will increase throughout the day, making way for our next system to push across Eastern Iowa.

Right now, colder air looks to move in as a frontal system brings the chance for a rain/snow mix Monday, with snow chances all the way through Wednesday.

Even colder air will funnel in behind that system dropping our highs into the low to mid-20s by the end of the week, with a slight warm-up for next weekend.