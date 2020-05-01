Nice day on the way with widespread 70s likely

A wonderful stretch of weather is still expected as we go into the weekend. An incoming warm front will generate some scattered clouds across our area today. Within the clouds, an isolated sprinkle may be found, though this is nothing to worry much about. Plan on afternoon highs in the lower 70s northeast with widespread mid-70s elsewhere. Upper 70s may occur farther west. The wind will turn around to the south this afternoon as well.

This weekend, a mainly dry front is set to pass by the area later tomorrow into early Sunday. Like today, any rain along it will be extremely isolated and not a plan-changer. In fact, going into next week a decent rain is hard to find.

While temperatures will be slightly cooler, highs should remain in the 60s throughout.

