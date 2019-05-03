Nice and dry weather to start the weekend

Clouds will break up some overnight, and some patches of fog may develop late. Lows fall to the upper 30s. Saturday is looking like a great early May day with highs in the upper 60s under partial sunshine with a light wind. Sunday starts in the upper 40s with afternoon highs near 70. There's a chance of a scattered shower or storm late in the afternoon or evening, so most of the day will be dry.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Monday, and periods of showers remain Tuesday into Wednesday. A handful of showers are still possible Thursday. Some places will probably get over an inch of rain again. Next week starts with highs in the 60s, but they'll drop into the 50s for the second half of the week.