Nice Wednesday, storms clip northeast Iowa Thursday

We have picture-perfect weather today! Highs will hit the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We'll be watching for a batch of storms to develop in the Northern Plains tonight, which should clip northeastern Iowa Thursday morning. The afternoon looks warm and fairly humid with highs in the middle 80s. It'll be partly cloudy with a southwest breeze.

Thunderstorms may graze northeastern Iowa Thursday morning.

From Thursday night through Sunday, occasional showers and thunderstorms will move across the state. There will be dry hours thrown in there, but at this point it's hard to say exactly who will have them and when. The general theme is that our weather pattern will be active. Between the storm chances later this week and more of them next week, some of us may pick up another couple of inches of rain by the time is all said and done.