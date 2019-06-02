Nice Sunday evening, storms return Monday night

Get out and enjoy the wonderful weather for your Sunday evening. We will continue to stay clear throughout the overnight hours with lows dropping down to the upper 40s, low 50s across the area. Monday looks to be another great. Temperatures will be sticking in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine through most of the day.

Cloudy sky over seascape, Magdalen Islands, Canada

Scattered showers and storms move in Monday night, making way for bigger chances throughout the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Widespread rain looks to move out by the late morning hours Tuesday and stay scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

A frontal system will be hanging around Eastern Iowa all the way through Friday, keep small chances in the forecast. No day will be a washout, but you will want to keep the rain gear handy just in case you run into a shower or storms.

Looks like we will have some dry time for the beginning of next weekend with small rain chances coming into the forecast Sunday. Temperatures stick in the upper 70s, low 80s.