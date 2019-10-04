Nice October day ahead, rain returns Saturday

Plan on a quiet day with great weather for football tonight. Look for highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds around. This evening, temperatures will stay mainly in the 50s with a light wind.

After midnight, rain arrives from the west and this will impact our area tomorrow. Rain amounts are still looking to be close to a half-inch by the time it's all over with later in the day.

A welcome dry stretch will kick in on Sunday and last through at least Wednesday.

After this, a cold front is set to move across Iowa. Timing and precipitation is still somewhat in question with this, but it appears sometime Thursday or Friday could be a time period with a little rain and cooler temperatures.