Nice Friday turns to a wet Saturday

The quiet weather we've enjoyed recently will be interrupted by a soaking rain to start the weekend. Friday, though, looks pretty fair with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 40. After dipping to around 30 Friday evening, temperatures slowly rise Friday night as rain begins to develop between midnight and daybreak Saturday. There's a possibility that northern Iowa may have a little icing at first, but it would melt not long after.

Areas of rain develop Friday night, continuing through Saturday night.

Areas of rain continue through the day Saturday, tapering off early Sunday. Our air is coming right from the Gulf of Mexico, which means plenty of moisture. Rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch are likely, and some places may pick up more than an inch. It's also going to be mild with temperatures eventually hitting 50 Saturday and staying warm Saturday night. They'll begin to fall Sunday afternoon as light snow may wrap around late Sunday into Monday.

Colder highs in the lower 30s stay just a couple of days early next week.