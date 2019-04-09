Nice April weather ends as active weather returns

Today's another nice day with highs in the 60s, although clouds will be increasing as the afternoon goes on. A potent storm system moves into the Midwest starting late tonight, when we have a chance of showers coming in. That may mix with snow in far northern Iowa.

Showers remain likely Wednesday, especially in the morning. Wet snow is possible early in the northern row of counties of Iowa, although most of that will happen in Minnesota. It's going to be a chilly day with a strong east wind of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. Highs will generally be in the 40s.

Rain is likely on Thursday, along with some thunderstorms. There's an off-chance a couple of those could be strong. Most of us will be in the 50s, but far northern Iowa may stay in the 40s while far southern Iowa hits the 60s. It'll be another windy day. A rain/snow mix is possible Friday as colder winds wrap in.