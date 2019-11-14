NextGen hosts mock caucus at Kirkwood Community College

On Thursday, some young voters had the chance to see what it is like to caucus in Iowa.

NextGen Iowa held a mock caucus at Kirkwood Community College around noon on Thursday. It gave people who may not be familiar with the process, a chance to learn before they caucus in February.

Dozmen Lee, a NextGen field organizer said, "This provides an opportunity to catch people when they are young and get them into the spirit of participating in local elections and being active politically."

This is the eighth mock caucus NextGen has hosted.