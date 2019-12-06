Next week’s weather: much colder

This past week has featured wonderful weather for early December. However, a reality check is coming soon!

Look for sharply colder air as we move into next week, particularly later Monday through Wednesday. We’ve been tracking this Arctic airmass for a while now and it appears we’ll struggle to hit 20 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chills will likely be below zero in the overnight and morning hours with some moderation during the day.

This cold air will bring some snow potential, too. At this time, accumulation appears pretty minor.