Next wave of federal stimulus payments will come as prepaid Visa debit cards

The Iowa Attorney General's Office wants to ensure Iowans that the next federal stimulus payments are legitimate.

The federal government is sending out prepaid Visa debit cards by the millions. It's for those who have not received their stimulus checks yet.

If you get a card in the mail, the envelope will say "money Network Cardholder Services."

Inside you'll find a letter with the Department of Treasury's seal on it, and inside that you'll find a debit card.

Officials say the cards are safe to use, but they also expect scammers to take advantage of the new wave of payments.

"Scammers always follow the headlines," said Lynn Hicks, with the Iowa Attorney General's Office. "They take advantage of confusion and fear. So, they will probably find a way to take advantage of this as well."

People can even transfer the money directly into their bank account.

Hicks says the debit cards are being sent to people who haven't given their banking information to the IRS.

