Next big system: Not a snowy one here

A potent weather system will move across the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday. However, unlike past systems, this one’s expected track puts us on the “warm” side of it, producing mainly rain. “Warm” is a relative term, since we’re expecting highs to just be in the upper 40s to perhaps 50s, depending on when the cold front moves through.

Rain looks likely Wednesday night into Thursday, probably wrapping up by afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a half-inch will be possible based on Monday's data. If any snow does fall locally, it would be as precipitation is ending while cooler air wraps southward. The majority of snow should fall across the Plains into Minnesota.