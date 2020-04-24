Newton wind turbine manufacturing plant pauses production after 28 employees test positive for COVID-19

TPI Composites, Inc., has announced it is suspending production at its composite wind turbine blade manufacturing plant in Newton to implement more COVID-19 testing.

The Arizona based company said it has reached out to Gov. Reynolds' office to discuss an enhanced testing plan after 28 workers at the Newton plant were confirmed to have the virus.

The plan includes pausing production until the middle of next week for a deep clean of the facility and to test all the Newton associates.

The company said workers will be paid during this pause in production.