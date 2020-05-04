Newton man who died from COVID-19 had trouble getting seen

The wife of a Marshalltown man who died of COVID-19 says he went in for testing but had trouble getting seen.

Kyle Brown worked for TPI Composites in Newton. He died on April 29th.

His wife says she first noticed symptoms on April 17th. The 54-year-old then went to get tested at UnityPoint in Marshalltown.

The hospital told Brown they weren’t testing anyone not working at a meat packing plant or not over the age of 65 at the time.

He believed he got the virus from work, and got a test five days later after finding it hard to breathe.

He was admitted to the hospital, sent home and returned to the hospital again.

“The bottom line is you hsouldn’t have to fight to be taken care of if you’re struggling to breathe,” said Pamela Dennen, Brown's wife.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says testing guidelines have expanded since then. They plan to keep adjusting as more testing becomes available.

