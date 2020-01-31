Newspaper editor responds to board member's threat

A newspaper editor says a member of the Vinton Municipal Electric Utilities board threatened to shoot her. Valerie Close is the owner and editor of Vinton Today, an online newspaper that started 10 years ago.

Valerie Close on Friday, January 31, 2020 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

She said she enjoys her job covering everything in the town including the Vinton Municipal Electric Utilities board meeting a couple of weeks ago. Close said the hour-long meeting turned contentious between the members and then threatening towards her.

Close says after that meeting, she walked to the front of the room to look at a pile of papers near where a group of people were standing.

“One of the members of the board was standing there, and turned and looked at me because he wasn't happy with the coverage I had been giving the city council, and things that were happening in town, and basically said that if I didn't stop giving Vinton bad coverage, that he was going to shoot me,” Close said.

Later, she filed a police report. As of now, it's been determined the threat was not credible enough to file charges.

Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs, who has no part in the Vinton case, says threats have to meet certain criteria to be prosecuted.

“We have to look at, ‘How relevant is that threat to actually being a committed crime?’ ‘Is it something where the heat of the moment something was done that they maybe regret?'” Daubs said.

“My head says the guy is not going to do anything, but every time I talk about it, I start shaking and evidently my gut is not convinced that he won’t,” Close said.

The electric board member did apologize publicly at the next Vinton city council meeting, say it was misunderstood and he was sorry that it occurred.

Close says she wants the mayor and council to take the incident seriously. TV9 has made multiple attempts to reach the board member. The story will be updated if and when a response is issued.

