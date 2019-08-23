NewBoCo gets $175,000 from Google

A Cedar Rapids organization will soon have a new way to both help fill jobs locally and help women getting out of prison find work.

The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative, or NewBoCo, just received a grant for $175,000 from Google. It will go toward creating a pilot program at the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville.

NewBoCo will lead classes to teach inmates how to code.

The organization says tech jobs are some of the hardest openings to fill right now, so they hope this will combat that.

"The recidivism rate for inmates coming back goes down if we're able to get them into the workforce and get them trained up, and so one of the things that's the most in-demand is software developers," said Aaron Horn, the NewBoCo COO.

NewBoCo also has an opportunity to win an additional $125,000 from Google.

The public can choose from several organizations in an online poll right now, and the highest vote-getter will get the money.