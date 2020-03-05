NewBoCo and Merge to offer peer support groups for business owners

With more people thinking about starting their own boss, the numbers show it's not easy. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reports more than 20 percent of businesses fail within the first year.

Business support program "Merge" in Iowa City and "NewBoCo" in Cedar Rapids are hoping to help entrepreneurs deal with the stress that comes with starting a new business.

Merge and NewBoCo are working with business resiliency coach Rina Jensen to help entrepreneurs. Jensen has been a coach now for two years. She works with the emotional and psychological sides of business ownership.

Leaders say the highs and lows of starting and running a business are draining.

Jensen holds monthly meetings and does one on one work, as well. She and business owners discuss the fear of failure and being judged by peers.

Business owners also have the chance to ask questions.

Jensen says they started the program because some business owners don't have people to open up to about their struggles.

“If you ask them all if they are experiencing fear, they're probably gonna say no,” Jensen explained. “If you say are you concerned about this customer or losing this, or having this happen, then the answer is 'yes. Those are still fears.' So being able to understand that they're not alone in this.”

Nick Ford owns the staffing agency Top Rank in Cedar Rapids. Certain things about the staffing industry stresses him out, so it's good for him to come to these meetings and talk about struggles with other business owners who can relate.

“You see some different perspectives,” he said. “So it's kind of neat seeing that, and yet you see a lot of similarities too. Which kind of bond us together, like I have that same problem or I have that same thought going through.”

Any business owner can get coaching from Jensen. "NewBoCo" and "Merge" will help cover the cost for some of their members.


