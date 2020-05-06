NewBo starts hosting farmers market, vendors make adjustments

One of the first steps Gov. Kim Reynolds took to ease coronavirus restrictions was allowing farmers' markets to re-open.

Customers visit vendors' booths at a "Just the Essentials" farmers market outside of NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The market, which is new in 2020, has made adjustments to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Josh Christensen/KCRG)

On Wednesday night, NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids held its first "Just The Essentials" Farmers Market.

"There have been a lot of restrictions and guidelines that have been hurdles for folks being able to get their wonderful produce and other products to the public," Emily Qual, the director of programming at NewBo, said.

However, the market does have some restrictions. Only essential items will be sold, including fruits, vegetables, plants and baked goods. Vendors will be at least 10 feet apart. Customers will also stand six feet apart while in line.

"This is definitely different," Carrie Wall, of Ineichen's Tomatoes from Blue Grass, said. "I normally don't package my bags of tomatoes up pre-bag. We usually let the customers pick them out. So this is obviously different."

"Everyone in the administrative staff at the market felt really excited about the space that the market is able to provide," Qual said. "This huge yard has plenty of social distancing. So we thought that would be a great resource, a great amenity."

For the vendors, they'll have to be creative the entire summer, whether that's selling in person at the farmers market or focusing online.

"We also sell raspberries and blueberries and that season will come," Donna Wisnousky, of Swisher, said. "With Iowa City only having one market on Saturday, we need to do something in the middle of the week to sell the berries because they're not a keeper."

The farmers market will be held on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will run through the entire summer.