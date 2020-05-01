NewBo City Market to host food trucks, 'essentials only' farmers markets

Starting next week, NewBo City Market will start hosting food trucks and a farmers market, but this time, they’ll look a little different.

Food Truck Tuesdays begin May 5th and run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Each truck or stand is required to be at least 10 feet apart and all food will be carry-out only.

Starting on the following Wednesday, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., NewBo will host an ‘essentials only’ farmer’s market. Both events will be held outside in NewBo’s parking lot and lawn.

As a precaution, each vendor must have at least 50 square feet of space and only one person will be allowed to approach a stand at a time. Hand sanitizer will also be located around the area.

Organizers said one of NewBo’s goals has always been to support locals.

“This is a great opportunity for them to be able to sell the produce that they have. We know a lot of them were expecting this spring jump in sales from other farmer’s markets in the area. We thought we have a huge amount of space here and have enough room to provide,” Alexandra Olsen, NewBo City Market’s Development Director said.

Last week, Governor Reynolds announced the first step to begin reopening Iowa, which allows farmer’s markets to reopen. NewBo staff will also monitor the area to ensure social distancing is followed.