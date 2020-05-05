New website offers mental health help

There's a new website to address the mental and emotional health challenges created by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Pandemic Crisis Services Coalition website aims to help connect those in need with appropriate mental health resources.

Until now, there hasn't been a comprehensive searchable database, making it harder for people to find help quickly.

The new site's database is searchable by state, contact method, type of support needed, and categories.

Topics include: anxiety, substance or domestic abuse, depression and more.

The PCSRC website also has articles to aid in coping with the impact of the pandemic, as well as information tailored to frontline workers.

IT partners with groups like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Trevor Project and the Disaster Distress Help-Line.

For more information go to covidmentalhealthsupport.org.