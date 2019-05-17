New video shows semi going wrong way on I-80 before crashing

New video from a KCRG-TV9 viewer shows the moments leading up to a crash involving two semis Thursday on I-80 between Iowa City and West Branch.

The video shows a semi driving the wrong way in Johnson County near West Branch around noon. Then it crashes into another semi.

It sent debris flying which then hit a third vehicle.

Iowa State Patrol on Thursday said 60-year-old Leif McGowan was behind the wheel of the semi going the wrong way. He suffered injuries in the crash.

State patrol did not say why McGowan was going the wrong direction on I-80.