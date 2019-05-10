New video shows mountain lion on the loose in Des Moines

New video captured from a doorbell camera shows the mountain lion police are still looking for in Des Moines.

The video was from a home in the area of SW 16th Street and McKinley Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.

"Please exercise caution in this area," authorities said in the post. "If this is the same animal, it appears to be moving southbound toward a less populated area of Central Iowa."

Police, the Animal Rescue League and the Iowa DNR are helping with the search which started Thursday morning.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call 911.