New training offered for parents to spot teen dating violence

In the United States, roughly 1.5 million students are impacted by teen dating violence, and studies show only about a third of teenagers impacted by it seek help.

In response, a new training opportunity was developed for parents to learn about the warning signs of dangerous relationships. It's a combined effort between Waypoint and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Together, they created a new workshop for parents. It highlights what to look for when their children start to date, like dropping out of sports or fear of not answering phone calls or text messages fast enough. Advocates say abusive behavior can start in middle school.

"On average, we see violent behavior start at between 12 and 18," Nelly Hill, director of domestic violence victim services at Waypoint, said. "So it's incredibly important parents are equipped to have conversations about what it means to be a healthy partner, what it means to be a healthy friend and hold their children accountable to behaviors that could cause harm to another person."

This is the first workshop of its kind for these groups and it's taking place on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Police Station. Organizers have asked families wishing to attend to pre-register by calling or emailing Sgt. Laura Faircloth: 319-286-5425 or l.faircloth@cedar-rapids.org