Traffic engineer explains new Edgewood Road driving pattern

A new traffic pattern on Edgewood Road on the city's northeast side is confusing some drivers.

An intersection along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

The area of Edgewood Road near the new Fleet Farm store has only been open for a few weeks. For drivers coming off of Iowa Highway 100, wanting to get to Fleet Farm or to Casey's General Store, it takes a little more driving to make a left turn.

Todd Neis, from Fairfax, works on that side of town.

“I do come up here from Collins Road to get gas occasionally, and it is somewhat difficult to get in, you've got to go to the light, it takes a little extra time to turn left, and come around," Neis said.

“It's not good,” Ryan Freman, of Chicago, said. Freman is studying at Kirkwood Community College in order to become a diesel technician.

In the past four years that Style Encore has been in business, employee Janet Durscher said she has seen some changes.

“I think there's a lot more traffic over here now, a lot more businesses opening up,” Durscher said.

With new development popping up on the northeast side of town, city planners are trying to anticipate what's next.

“There's a lot of things happening all at once for Edgewood,” Matt Myers, a Cedar Rapids city traffic engineer, said. “The construction that you're looking at today is something that we're going to take us pretty much into the year 2040.”

Myers said that delaying the left turn further down Edgewood creates the easiest and most practical route to follow.

“Backup into the interchange, just would have been a very complex timing plan, it just wouldn't work very well going into the next 10-15 years,” Myers said.

At Style Encore, employees said they don't mind the extra traffic, which means more people seeing the store.

“More people are getting to know us, especially with the new businesses around there,” Jorden Kent, another employee at the store, said.

Myers said right now, around 25,000 vehicles go through the Highway 100 interchange every day on Edgewood. They're anticipating that number will only go up as more businesses build here.