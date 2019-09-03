New accessory charge in deadly shooting at Iowa Smoke Shop

A new charge has been filed in a May shooting which killed two 18-year-olds and injured two others.

Alexandra Smith, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to recent court filings.

In the filing, Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said Smith sped away from the scene following the shooting on May 18, 2019 at the Iowa Smoke Shop, located at 70 Kirkwood Court in Cedar Rapids. An investigation showed Smith let Andre Richardson, 26, use her credit card to buy gas in Cedar Rapids and Urbandale after the incident. She then helped Richardson buy clothing a mobile phone in Missouri.

Andre Richardson, 26, has been also charged in the case. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and going armed with intent.

Vander Sanden alleges Richardson arrived at the Iowa Smoke Shop early in the morning. Security camera video obtained by police showed that he was in the front seat of a vehicle driven by Alexandra Smith, 24, with Deshawn Hull, Jr., 21, Kenyauta Keith, 19, and Colby Shannon, 22, passengers in the vehicle. All occupants of the vehicle were previously persons of interest sought by the Cedar Rapids Police Department in connection to this case.

The vehicle containing Richardson reportedly arrived minutes before a black Buick Rendezvous driven by Kayla Panos-Blackcloud, 19. That sport utility vehicle also contained Booker McKinney, 19, in the front seat, along with Matrell Johnson, 18, and Royal Abram, 18, in the back seat.

That's when Richardson got out of his vehicle and fired numerous shots into the SUV at close range toward all of the occupants.

Johnson and Abram died in the shooting.

Panos-Blackcloud and McKinney sustained life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized.

Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Richardson's weapon jamming multiple times while firing, with him clearing the jam and continuing to fire.

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly listed the charge filed against Smith. It has been corrected.