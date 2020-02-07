New support services navigator to provide those experiencing homelessness needed resources

When someone is homeless, many of the challenges they face go beyond just finding shelter. There's now a new resource at the Cedar Rapids Public Library to help with issues like health care and employment.

A typical day of work for Aaron Terrones includes checking in with clients like Dan Fleming, who's been staying at Willis Dady for a couple of days now.

"Most of the shelters are only open at night, so during the day this is the only place they can stay where they don't have to spend money, so a lot of the time they just need resources here," said Terrones.

As the new support services navigator at the library, that's his sole purpose.

"From about 3 to 6 is when sometimes it can get a little hectic around here. That's when I really like to be on the floor, running around, just checking with people, and seeing if they are having concerns or if they are having a tough day," Terrones added.

More importantly, he's tasked with providing services for anything from getting clients on the Rapid Housing list - to help get them financially into a new place, to transportation to medical appointments or the Social Security Office.

"I can provide them transportation to the meal sites and make sure they know where all that is, especially for people who are new to the area," he said. “Every person that is experiencing homelessness has their own story and it's very different."

For Mike Hiatt, who's been staying at their overflow shelter, his first priority is finding a ride to get his social security check.

Then, figuring out the next steps once he gets them.

"I’ll’ start with a vehicle to get around, and stay in if I have to," he said.

Ultimately, it's finding work after having gone through some medical issues.

"Telemarking. Is that something you would be interested in?” Terrones asked Hiatt. “Anything," Hiatt replied.

Terrones works through Willis Dady, so he's familiar with many of the clients already and says it helps now that he's seeing them more.

"I noticed the more time you spend with people, the better the interactions are the more trust you can build with them," he said.

He says that and helping them get back on their own feet are the main goals

"The biggest goal is helping them help themselves," said Terrones.

The new position is part of a new partnership with Linn County Public Health - which a $50,000 Iowa Department of Health grant is funding.

It's a one-year pilot program Terrones says they hope to continue in the future.