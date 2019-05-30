New superintendent hired for Marion Independent School District

The Marion Independent School District said it has hired Janelle Brouwer as its new superintendent.

Brouwer has been with the district since 2016 and is currently the assistant superintendent. Prior to that, she was a special education coordinator at the Central Rivers Area Education Agency and served as a principal for Western Dubuque schools.

At a meeting Wednesday night, the school approved Brower's three-year contract which has an annual salary of $160,000.

She'll replace Chris Dyer who applied for early retirement in March. The approved that move on March 14.

Wednesday night, the district also approved hiring Dyer as a consultant, a job that will last for a year after he retires and pays nearly $8,000.

Dyer has been the superintendent since 2015. During his time he's dealt with a sexual abuse case that led to an I-9 investigation. The district has now settled a fifth lawsuit involving the abuse of kindergarteners at Starry Elementary school in the fall of 2016.

Brouwer will move into her new role in July.