New study says people with cancer at higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19

Researchers say people with cancer have a significantly higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. This is according to a new study published in the journal Cancer Discovery.

The study says there's a nearly three times increased risk for people with cancer. This is most pronounced for blood cancers, lung cancers and cancers spread to other parts of the body. But researchers say patients with any type of cancer and COVID-19 had higher risks.

The data came from hospitals in Wuhan, China. More research is needed to figure out if similar results would emerge in other parts of the world.