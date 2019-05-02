New state report shows increasing number of Iowans obtaining medical cannabis

The number of people using medical marijuana products is growing in the state of Iowa.

KCRG-TV9 obtained new numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health detailing the state's budding medical marijuana industry.

Five Medical marijuana dispensaries opened late last year in Iowa. It was the first time and still the only way people can legally buy pills, oils and creams containing medical cannabis.

The Iowa Department of Public Health sent TV9 statistics detailing the state's new medical marijuana program which we shared with the Area Substance Abuse Council, who saw some red flags.

In all there are more than 2,600 Iowans that now have medical cards with doctor's approval to buy medical cannabis products. That is up nearly 300 percent from December.

Nearly 60 percent of the people who have a medical marijuana card are treating chronic pain.

Jennifer Husmann with the Area Substance Abuse Council says what caught her eye was a statistic that shows nearly the most popular product sold at state dispensaries are the ones called "comfort", which contain the highest levels of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

"That is a little bit concerning," said Husmann.

Husmann says she is also worried about a new bill on the Governor's desk to expand the medical cannabis system by lifting the limit on THC allowed in products. Her fear is younger people may try and abuse the system.

"Kids are getting the message that marijuana, now more than ever, that marijuana isn't harmful and yet it couldn't be more harmful," said Husmann.

If signed into law dispensaries will be able to give out as much as 25 grams of THC during a 90 day period. Under the current rules that cap is at three percent.

A spokesperson for Governor Kim Reynold's tells me she has not yet decided if she will sign the new bill.