The city of Marion is hoping people who enjoy skateboarding make it a point to enjoy time in their city.

The city held a ribbon cutting to officially open their new skate park located at Butterfield Park early Tuesday afternoon.

The project has been in the works for years.

City workers say they had a soft opening of the new skate park just days ago and it's already been a hit.

The total cost of the project according to the City was $150,000.