New siren system aims to keep DOT workers safe

The Iowa Department of Transportation has come up with a tool to keep its workers safe on the highways this summer.

This truck will deliver a loud warning to drivers who fail to move over and slow down when approaching highway workers.

DOT workers built the siren system themselves, putting a big speaker on the back of trucks designed to send the sound down one lane to signal to stay back and move over, according to KCCI. They say it will save lives down the road.

Workers also want to remind people it's the law to move over.

If you see anyone on the shoulder of the road, move over, give them room, or you could face a $200 fine.