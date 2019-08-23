New security measures for a North Liberty elementary school

Some Clear Creek Amana elementary students will have extra security when they start their school year on Monday.

The district added new safety measures at the North Bend Elementary School in North Liberty. The school now has more secure doors, including one leading into the office.

That means any visitors, including parents, will have to be buzzed in. Superintendent Tim Kuehl says the new windows are also bulletproof.

Kuehl also stated, "From the things that we all did, fire drills, tornado drills. Unfortunately, nowadays, ALICE training in preparing for a violent intruder is part of our world as educators."

The superintendent says the security measures are the same as in Clear Creek Amana's newer buildings. The goal is to have this kind of controlled entrance at every school in the district.