Funding approved for new roundabout for southwest Cedar Rapids

The Iowa Department of Transportation has approved funding for a new roundabout on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids off highways 151 and 30.

It would be at the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Dean Road SW.

The City of Cedar Rapids said, on average, 18,000 vehicles pass through the intersection per day.

Over the last five years, the city said there were 24 crashes, one of which was deadly.

Officials say roundabouts can help to reduce speeds and lower the number and force of crashes.

Construction is set to start in the summer of 2020.

According to the Department of Transporation, the total project cost is $1,383,480. $500,000 will come from the DOT's Traffic Safety Improvement Program.