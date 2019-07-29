New reward to be offered in case of abducted, murdered Evansdale cousins

It has been more than seven years since Elizabeth Collins, 8, and her cousin Lyric Cook, 10, went for a bike ride in Evansdale and never returned home.

Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook (right)

Five months later, hunters found the girls' bodies in the Seven Bridges Wildlife area in Bremer County. No arrests have been made in the case, despite thousands of tips in the case.

On Tuesday morning, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers will announce a new reward in the case. Officials have not disclosed the amount but said the new reward is a result of a private donation from an anonymous source.

Tips in the case may be submitted by calling the Evansdale Police Department at 319-232-6682, emailing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations at OURMISSINGIOWAGIRLS@DPS.STATE.IA.US, by calling Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, using Tipsoft by texting the word Cedar plus the tip to 274637 (Crimes), or by visiting WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM and submitting the information online. A person is eligible for the reward regardless of which of these specific methods is used to submit the information.