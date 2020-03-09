New retail, dining options coming to Iowa River Landing

Louie's Wine Dive is out, Funky Zebras is in, and Fuzzy's Tacos is getting a facelift as the retail and dining landscape at Coralville's Iowa River Landing (IRL) undergoes several changes.

IRL announced Friday that the former Louie's Wine Dive had closed March 3, according to the Corridor Business Journal. The location won't remain empty for long, however, with the 30Hop Restaurant Group, part of the Craft Concepts family of restaurants, set to re-open the space as a new, yet-to-be-named eatery. The new restaurant will offer an "upscale, high-energy atmosphere and dining experience," it said.

A second IRL restaurant, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, isn't going away, but will be closed for large-scale renovations until April 19. New owners are making room for a new bar, live music and expanded catering services. The fast-casual restaurant also plans to bring back popular promotions like Kids East Free Wednesdays. A grand reopening will be held April 20 with prizes and giveaways, including two free tacos every week for a year for the first 50 customers.

IRL also announced the Funky Zebras Boutique of Coralville, an Iowa-based women's clothing and accessories shop, will open in the space formerly occupied by Lululemon. Lululemon moved into a larger storefront in the IRL early this winter.

“Our goal at the Iowa River Landing is to continue to curate a diverse mix of businesses that offer something totally unique to the area,” said Deanna Trumbull, director of leasing, in a press release. “It’s important for us to strike the right balance between national names like Trader Joes or Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, and lowa success stories like the Funky Zebras and 30Hop. Our customers will be excited to see these well-loved brands expand their presence here at the IRL.”

