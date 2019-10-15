New report expects truck driver shortage to more than double in next decade

An ongoing truck driver shortage could get even worse in the next 10 years, according to a new report, which could pose many challenges to the trucking industry in Iowa.

Trucks drive along Interstate 380 near Cedar Rapids on June 5, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

An American Trucking Association study says 60,000 driver spots are not filled in the U.S. Experts expect that number to grow to 160,000 in the next decade.

In Cedar Rapids, West Side Transportation is looking for more long-distance drivers. Managers there are trying to add new technology to trucks, to attract younger drivers.

Soon, drivers with West Side will log hours and any other concerns with their trucks using a new system.

"It's all basically tablet-based," Justin Walters, director of recruiting at West Side, said. "It's a quicker system and people understand it easier. So we're doing things like that to try to push ourselves out there to get more to the younger generations."

The study also suggested hiring more women and veterans to fill the shortage.