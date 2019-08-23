New radio tower could be built at Delaware Co. Jail

A new radio tower is a possibility at the new Delaware County Jail and sheriff's office according to our radio partner in Manchester, KMCH.

Sheriff John LeClere approached the county board of supervisors this week suggesting upgrades to make the radio system more reliable. One of the main concerns with this project would be connectivity.

LeClere says the cost is separate from the bond approved for the jail project earlier this year.

The Federal Aviation Administration would have to approve the project because it would be within a mile of the Manchester Airport. The tower would need to be at least 160 feet tall to clear the main radio tower.