New promotions encourage customers to buy local in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids

With the temperature hovering in the low 60 degrees, Sunday made for a perfect day in downtown Iowa City to ride a bike, cruise on a skateboard, or lounge on the Pentacrest lawn.

While customers can't shop inside because of state-mandated restrictions, Active Endeavors of Iowa City, pictured on April 19, 2020, is offering curbside service for orders placed online and by phone. (Mary Green/KCRG)

But most of the Sunday shopping downtown was of the window variety.

“It has been much slower. There’s no question there,” Dave Nerad of Active Endeavors, an outdoor sports store, said.

At Active Endeavors, purchases from online or over the phone waited just inside the door for curbside pickup, a trend most businesses in Iowa City’s downtown are now offering. Nerad's will even wait on customers hand and foot, so to speak.

“We’ve even gone out to the curb to some of the benches and such and let people try on shoes as we stand at a distance,” Nerad said.

He said that kind of customer service is a hallmark of his business and the ones around him, some of which have been around for decades.

Now the Iowa City Downtown District has a new incentive program for customers to help their favorites stay open, even if they can’t physically step back inside yet.

People can collect their receipts from purchases they make at any downtown district businesses. Once they accumulate $100 in purchases, they can take a photo of their receipts and send it to the Iowa City Downtown District using a Google form. Then they’ll receive a $25 gift card for every $100 they’ve spent, which they can use at more than 100 businesses in the district.

Customers receive more money on their gift card once they tally up to $500 in purchases, or if they spend at any of the district's arts and culture venues, including Riverside Theatre, Public Space One, FilmScene, and the Englert Theatre.

So far, the district said it’s given away about $13,000 worth of gift cards, and the incentive program has generated more than $50,000 in local spending in Iowa City.

“That additional revenue that we’ve then purchased as an incentive will come back downtown in almost a second wave once people are able to use those gift cards in person,” said Betsy Potter, the district’s director of creative services.

MidWestOne Bank donated $10,000 to the gift card program, so Potter said they have the funding right now to send out about $22,000 in gift cards in total. People who don’t want their cards can donate them to clients at Shelter House, where about $1,200 in cards have gone so far.

In Cedar Rapids, people can print off a bingo card to help businesses in the Czech Village-New Bohemia Main Street District. The card is marked with spaces that include, “place an online meal order” and “buy a gift card.”

“Once they get it filled out, they can send it into us, and the winners will draw on May 16 for an opportunity to get some tickets to one of our future events,” Abby Huff, executive director of the Czech Village-New Bohemia Main Street District, said.

Back at Active Endeavors, which is taking part in the Iowa City Downtown District's gift card incentive, they’re running their own extra promotion too.

People can buy a store bond for $75, which will mature to $100 for store merchandise in September.

Nerad said they’ve had customers buy them, who have no intention of redeeming the bonds.

They just want to help their neighbors out.

“It’s very rewarding that we have so many loyal customers that still want us to do well and downtown Iowa City to do well,” he said.