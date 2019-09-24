New program offering a bright path for families with seriously ill children

There are 400,000 children across this country who have medically complex conditions, meaning they have a lifelong or chronic illness that requires constant care.

According to numbers from Bluegrass Care Navigators, in Kentucky, nearly 46 percent of all childhood deaths are related to these complex care conditions.

A new program being offered by Bluegrass Care Navigators is now hoping to be a lifeline for families of children and young adults living with a serious illness.

For mother Melissa Sams and her son Will time is precious.

A simple trip outside is a big adventure and there is nothing Sams wouldn't do for her son.

“He is amazing, a blessing, he is happy all the time,” said Sams.

At 14-years-old Will has defied the odds, in his short life, proving doctors wrong time and time again.

“When I had Will he was born 7lbs, 15 oz. and every bit of that was his head. He has very little to no brain tissue, so he only has a brain stem which means you are only able to breathe,” said Sams.

With his rare condition doctors said Will wouldn’t live overnight, he did.

They said he would be in a vegetative state, he isn’t.

“Today he knows people, he will laugh out loud, he uses sign language, he loves to go bye, bye, he will cry when he’s not feeling good,” said Sams.

The road hasn’t been easy for the Frankfort mom and her family

Will has lived most of his life in and out of the hospital, but a new program is helping ease some of the strain of his condition.

“We come in the home setting to try to keep these kids out of the hospitals, out of the doctor’s offices. We don’t replace primary care, we work alongside them,” said Andrea Haggard.

Andrea Haggard is a Nurse Practitioner with Bluegrass Care Navigators, primarily known for end of life care in Hospice, but now the Bright Path Pediatric Palliative Care program is providing help in a much different way.

"It’s living until you die. It’s giving these kids back their childhood,” said Haggard.

Bright Path is new to central Kentucky and helps caregivers like Sams navigate the tricky medical world and many times they are a lifeline to parents who have hit a wall.

“They have helped me move mountains that I haven’t been able to move in 14 years,” said Sams.

Bright Path can help in situations of pediatric illness to cancer and includes a wide range of services.

"Anticipatory guidance which I feel is one of the biggest things we do about what is going to happen as my child progresses through this illness," said Haggard.

And while removing obstacles for families is in important, it’s also about giving caregivers a break for just a moment.

“Just going in and treating them as an individual and having that connection I think that is just as important even if I do nothing medical,” said Haggard.

For Will, no one knows what the future will hold, but at this moment his path is a little brighter and to a mother that is priceless.

“Every day is a blessing, so we just try to soak up every second of every day,” said Sams.

The Bright Path Pediatric Palliative care program is covered by Medicaid and most private insurance.

