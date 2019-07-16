New program helps social workers better serve immigrants, refugees

On Tuesday, the University of Iowa wrapped-up a new two day course to help social workers offer better care for immigrants and refugees.

This was the first time the university's School of Social Work has offered the course. Current practitioners and students learned how to better understand the needs of immigrants and refugees. The instructor says the class came about because of the increasing difficulty immigrants and refugees face in finding quality health care.

"Iowa has a really large and diverse immigrant population that is really unseen and being able to have practitioners in the health and mental health fields who really know how to work with those populations and are comfortable working with them is really important," Alyssa Clayden, Ph. D candidate at the University of Iowa, said.

Clayden is planning to teach the course again next summer and is hoping it can become a permanent course option in future years.