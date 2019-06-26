New program at Kirkwood Community College making it easier for adults to go back to college

Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids is trying to make it easier for adults who want to complete a college degree. Starting this fall, the college is launching its Flex Forward Program which is designed to fit the busier lifestyle of an adult student.

It's very flexible for adults as can set their own test dates and work ahead if they need to. They don't have to use the full 7 weeks to finish a course.

The classes are all online. Right now it's only being offered for the college's Business Management programs.

If a student can easily work through one course, and meets all the guidelines, then they can then move on to the next course without having to wait for the start of the next semester.

School leaders say the program is good for people wanting to give college a second chance.

"I think it's a good opportunity for those people who have started here or who have started anywhere and want to come back and complete that degree,” said Associate Dean Dave Hunt. “To be able to balance out all the other things going that they have going on in their life as well."

Kirkwood hopes to add more programs to Flex Forward next year. They currently have 40 people signed up, but they are holding meetings to talk to more people about the program. Click here to learn more about the program.