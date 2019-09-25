New poll shows Senator Elizabeth Warren in numerical lead

Quinnipiac University's new poll released Wednesday morning shows Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in a numerical lead. This is the first time Quinnipiac has found this for a candidate other than former Vice President Joe Biden.

Click or tap here to see the full results of the poll.

In a national poll of registered voters, it found Warren took 27 percent to Biden's 25 percent, a statistical tie with the margin of error. Other recent polls have reflected a surge for Warren, as well.

The other two candidates to get above 5 percent in this poll are Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 16 percent and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent.

By comparison, August's Quinnipiac poll showed Biden at 35 percent, Sanders at 16 percent, Warren at 13 percent and California Senator Kamala Harris at 8 percent.