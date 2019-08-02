New pilot program means more two-wheeled traffic coming downtown

A new pilot program starting in a few weeks in Cedar Rapids means you'll probably be seeing more two-wheeled traffic.

The city wants you to know what is allowed where.

In late August, the city will expand its bike-share program by offering 30 electric scooters.

“We are truly going to treat this as a pilot program, we are going to test this and watch very closely and make sure it's a good fit for the city of Cedar Rapids,” said Bill Micheel, assistant director of community development and planning for Cedar Rapids.

The city says it's hoping the scooters will be popular with college students.

But they want people to know what the rules are before the scooters get here.

Bikes have always been prohibited from sidewalks downtown, and as of April, scooters are too.

Karl Moscrip, co-owner of Hall Bicycle, says the recent roadway changes downtown to add bike lanes have made the area safer to ride in.

“We're really concerned about the safety of pedestrians, motorists, bicyclists and folks who are going to be riding the scooters,” said Micheel.

Drivers can get a ticket for "dooring." You have to look behind you before getting out to check if you're not opening your door into someone in the bike lane.

“I'm scared to death that that's going to happen, and it can happen and it has happened,” said Moscrip. “I think having a rule to make people aware of that is a good idea.”

So far this year, Cedar Rapids Police have only issued one ticket for a bike on the sidewalk.

The city says right now - the focus is just letting people know about the changes.

“It's really just more about education than anything else and making people aware,” said Micheel.

Moscrip says he's a fan of more people getting active in the area, and staying safe.

“Anything that can be done to make it safer, and so everyone follows the same rules is a good idea,” he said.

