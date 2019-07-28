New park helps combat flood damage

The city of Manchester is celebrating the grand opening of its new Riverfront Park. The park is part of a city effort to reduce flood damage from the Maquoketa River.

That plan includes buying out riverside properties like Smitty’s Tire and Appliance that experienced severe flooding for years. "It was in the flood plain and nobody wanted to buy it, nobody wanted it, so the city purchased it and redeveloped it into an additional park,” says Mayor Milt Kramer. The city received almost $200,000 from government grants that went towards building the park.

Riverfront Park is an extension of the already popular Whitewater park, adding public bathrooms, benches and more places for families.

Delaware County Tourism says it hopes the new additions will increase tourism in Manchester. "The convenience of the parking, and all of that that went into the new shelter facility. There are new musical instruments down there for kids to play on as well, a kids’ area down there by the water, just a lot of fun activities,” says Delaware County Tourism Director Caryssa O’Connell.

The park's grand opening had a variety of activities, including a children's parade, discounted inflatable tubes to ride down the river, and live music.