Construction is underway in an area of Cedar Rapids where two businesses experience fires earlier this year.

New owners and new names for former Riley's Cafe and Broken Spoke

In April, the Riley’s Café and Broken Spoke on the Northeast side of the city were damaged by a fire. The two businesses have been closed since then.

Ryan Evans, the owner of The Blind Pig in Cedar Rapids and Cocktails and Co., bought the two businesses. He has since knocked down the wall separating the two and is forming his own plans.

“It’s going to be called ‘Pedalers Fork’,” said Evans. “We are looking at having phone charges on the bar top so people don’t have to ask to use the cords and I’m also looking into smart mirrors. They would show specials, news highlights or sporting events.”

Police said the fires were accidental. The fires started as a result of radiant heat exposure that ignited wood behind the stainless steel surrounding the stove.

Evans said the fire was definitely something he had to think about before buying the two businesses but said he could pass up the opportunity.

“Mishaps happen,” he said. I think this is a great location and we already have the building down to the bare bones.”

Evans said he isn’t sure when he will officially “Pedalers Fork” but hopes it is by early next year.

