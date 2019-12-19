New online course aims to educate Cedar Rapids students on mental wellness

Schools in the Cedar Rapids Community School District are now offering a new program aimed at educating students on mental wellness.

Eight middle and high schools are already using the new online course.

Health and school officials say it grew out of a real need for additional curriculum and education about mental wellness.

"Probably our highest rates of mental illness that is seen in the emergency department is the ages 14, 15 and 16," said Lori Weih with UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids.

Weih says it's an epidemic they are constantly battling to find solutions to.

"11th graders are reporting they have had feelings of sadness or hopelessness for a period of two weeks constantly or more, to the point that it's impacted just daily things they do is about 30 percent," said Weih.

She says making sure kids are educated on mental wellness, and when and how to ask for help is the biggest challenge.

"We just want to make sure we are creating those environments at any age that people feel comfortable," Weih added.

That’s what they are hoping comes from the new online course recently added to student's curriculum in the Cedar Rapids Community School District - as a mental health education piece.

It's part of the wellness curriculum the District is already using through a partnership with a company called Everfi.

"We're assessing their knowledge in mental wellness concepts. That could be how you know when to seek help, that could be brain functioning, or it could be what types of medications do certain things to help our body function when you need more support. We hope that through these modules their knowledge increases," said District \Wellness and Community Partnership Supervisor Stephanie Neff.

The 45-minute course involves a pre and post assessment, and then is followed up with the opportunity for students to demonstrate what they learned through projects or other learning opportunities.

Neff says this serves as an additional wellness tool to the screenings they already use, like their suicide screenings, and aims to help students and staff pinpoint if extra help is needed and prompt referral services.

"One of the conversations that were having is around the difference between mental wellness, mental health and mental illness," said Neff. "Just because you say, hey I've been really sad for the last couple of weeks, doesn't mean you need to go to therapy and see a therapist, but it does mean you need to reach out and ask for help," Neff said.

Staff say they are also hoping the program will help on a district level in identifying where more mental wellness focus needs to be.

