New non-stop flight to Phoenix added to Eastern Iowa Airport

The Eastern Iowa Airport will soon offer a new non-stop flight service.

American Airlines ticket window at the Eastern Iowa Airport on June 26, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

Starting this winter, passengers can fly straight to Phoenix from Cedar Rapids.

There will be one daily departure on American Airlines from December 18 to April 6. Tickets go on sale July 1.

Airport Director Marty Lenss said that they are excited to offer this new flight for local flyers. He said it took three years of coordination to add another western hub.

“It's just really good news to see continued investment from the airlines into our market," Lenss said. "It speaks volumes about the health of the economy in Eastern Iowa.”

Lenss said Delta, United, and Allegiant Airlines have also recently added new flight stops out of Cedar Rapids.